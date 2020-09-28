DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Star Trek: Picard S1 SteelBook @ Deep Discount, $36 After 10% Discount Code

Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

Star Trek: Picard S1 SteelBook @ Deep Discount, $36 After 10% Discount Code

   
09-28-20, 07:52 PM
Travis McClain
 
Star Trek: Picard S1 SteelBook @ Deep Discount, $36 After 10% Discount Code
I'd pre-ordered this from another site for $47.68, but just found it on Deep Discount for $39.99. Use promo code DEEP10 for another 10% off ($3.99) to bring it down to $36.00. That clears their $25 threshold for free shipping, too. I dunno how long the code will be valid, though $39.99 is still > $47.68.
Blu-ray Bargains

