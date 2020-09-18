Friday the 13th collection Preorder $121.54 at Moviesunlimited.com

15OFF50"

I just noticed that the company that owns deepdiscount.com took over moviesunlimited.com and they offer free shipping on orders over 50 dollars. Deepdiscount charges an additional shipping for boxsets so it is like ordering from them without that fee plus there is a coupon until monday. The total with coupon for me is 121.54 with sales tax and they don't charge until shipped unless you pay by paypal. This price may be limited becaue I doubt they intended to have a price lower than their DD store front.The also have a 15 percent off coupon until 9/21 at 11:59 PM CT "