Old 08-22-20, 06:12 PM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,987
Received 18 Likes on 16 Posts
Full Moon Blu Rays BOGO sale until 8-24 Noon PST
The original prices are 14.95.

I ordered two plus shipping was 19.95.

If you order a third it's 50 percent off(at least that's what it said at the Full Moon Direct website).
