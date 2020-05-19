DVD Talk Forum

Many Criterion Blu-rays on sale for $19.97 at Bull Moose

Blu-ray Bargains

Many Criterion Blu-rays on sale for $19.97 at Bull Moose

   
05-19-20, 01:16 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 3,144
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Many Criterion Blu-rays on sale for $19.97 at Bull Moose
https://www.bullmoose.com/search?q=C...af=-3097|-4744

Sorry Sorry Blu Ray is $26. DVD $19.97 . Moderator please delete thread . Most of the on sale Criterions are $19.97 for blu ray. Lady Eve is an exception.

Select Criterions on Sale for $19.97 Free shipping with $30 purchase.
I have ordered with them before with no problems.
Last edited by Classic Films; 05-19-20 at 01:22 PM.
05-19-20, 02:17 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 22,378
Received 76 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: Many Criterion Blu-rays on sale for $19.97 at Bull Moose
I tweaked the title a bit since The Lady Eve isn't part of this sale.
