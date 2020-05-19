Many Criterion Blu-rays on sale for $19.97 at Bull Moose
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 3,144
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Many Criterion Blu-rays on sale for $19.97 at Bull Moose
https://www.bullmoose.com/search?q=C...af=-3097|-4744
Sorry Sorry Blu Ray is $26. DVD $19.97 . Moderator please delete thread . Most of the on sale Criterions are $19.97 for blu ray. Lady Eve is an exception.
Select Criterions on Sale for $19.97 Free shipping with $30 purchase.
I have ordered with them before with no problems.
Sorry Sorry Blu Ray is $26. DVD $19.97 . Moderator please delete thread . Most of the on sale Criterions are $19.97 for blu ray. Lady Eve is an exception.
Select Criterions on Sale for $19.97 Free shipping with $30 purchase.
I have ordered with them before with no problems.
Last edited by Classic Films; 05-19-20 at 01:22 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 22,378
Received 76 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: Many Criterion Blu-rays on sale for $19.97 at Bull Moose
I tweaked the title a bit since The Lady Eve isn't part of this sale.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off