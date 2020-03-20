WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
Similar to the November Sale.
4 for $44 -- any item beyond the 4th title should be $11 so no reason to force multiples of 4. This includes most DVD and BD single disc titles released through December 2019. I am seeing what appears to be a few excluded titles -- the 3D re-releases from teh Fall, but see the Deep Discount sale I mention at the bottom of the post
$2.50 Flat rate shipping, it does appear Free Shipping applies at $150. It appears the FS limit is based on prediscount price - 7 x 21.99 titles. If you have several 19.99 titles that changes the number of titles
Sales Tax applied in all USA states except for Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
https://www.wbshop.com/collections/w...chive-4-for-44
BDs only -- 214 items
https://www.wbshop.com/collections/w...-order-blu-ray
DVDs
https://www.wbshop.com/collections/w...e-to-order-dvd
Titles added to the sale since the last sale
Moonfleet 13-Aug-2019
Wagon Master 13-Aug-2019
Jezebel 27-Aug-2019
The Witches 27-Aug-2019
V: The Original Miniseries 27-Aug-2019
A Touch Of Class 10-Sep-2019
My Favorite Year 17-Sep-2019
Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s, Vol. 3 17-Sep-2019
Action Jackson 24-Sep-2019
The Letter 24-Sep-2019
The Set-Up 24-Sep-2019
From Beyond The Grave 8-Oct-2019
The Fearless Vampire Killers 15-Oct-2019
Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark 22-Oct-2019
Days Of Wine And Roses 29-Oct-2019
Mr. Nice Guy 29-Oct-2019
Operation Crossbow 12-Nov-2019
The World, the Flesh and the Devil 12-Nov-2019
The Bad and the Beautiful 19-Nov-2019
The Kominsky Method: The Complete First Season Blu-ray 19-Nov-2019
Great Day in the Morning 26-Nov-2019
Teen Titans: The Complete Fifth Season 3-Dec-2019
Teen Titans: The Complete Fourth Season 3-Dec-2019
Teen Titans: The Complete Second Season 3-Dec-2019
Teen Titans: The Complete Third Season 3-Dec-2019
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo 3-Dec-2019
Unlike the July and Nov sales I'm not seeing a Multidisc parallel sale so the 2 disc sets like Seven Brides, Superman, and most of the TV sets aren't part of this at least at this point.
Deep Discount does have a lot of those sets on sale now plus a 15% off code ( QUEENOFSHARKS ) good through Sunday night at prices similar or better than WBShop's last 40% off sale. It appears most of their better prices are on items released prior to Oct 31, 2019
https://www.deepdiscount.com/search?...ailabledateNew
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
Anyone else have a hearty,, involuntary laugh when they saw the subject in their email today
It's going to be rough sledding for a while. Enjoy the absurd juxtapositions of the moment as you run across them.
That said, I'd been itching to grab Jezebel for the longest time. Think I'll wait till the next sale though.
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
Anyone else have a hearty,, involuntary laugh when they saw the subject in their email today
(Seller combines shipping if you buy multiples and email them about it)
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
Aargh. Despite trying to keep my media backlog from growing, this is the sale I've been holding out for, and I did wind up picking up 8 titles:
Dracula A.D. 1972
The Satanic Rites of Dracula
Frankenstein 1970
The Thin Man
Gaslight
Wagon Master
The Fearless Vampire Killers
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
I cancelled some theatre tickets because of the whole virus thing and had a big enough negative balance on one of my cards that I got these for "free".
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
It appears WBShop may have shut down the sale due to Virus/Legal/Business issues. Obviously another casualty
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
Temporary Order SuspensionQ: How long will it be before you will be accepting new orders?
A: We will accept new orders when the mandated CA order has been lifted. We will notify customers who have pending orders and our email subscribers when our operations are up and running.
Q: I recently placed an order, will I receive it?
A: We are doing our best to ship all pending orders. If you have been notified that your order shipped, please check the carrier tracking link. If you haven't received a shipping confirmation by Wednesday, March 25th, please contact our Customer Service team
.
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
I got my order in, but all I received was a notification of PayPal payment. I didn't get an order confirmation from WB. I can't remember the last time I ordered from this sale. Does anyone know if this is typical it did my money get taken without anything actually going through?
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
I got my order in, but all I received was a notification of PayPal payment. I didn't get an order confirmation from WB. I can't remember the last time I ordered from this sale. Does anyone know if this is typical it did my money get taken without anything actually going through?
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
I got my order in, but all I received was a notification of PayPal payment. I didn't get an order confirmation from WB. I can't remember the last time I ordered from this sale. Does anyone know if this is typical it did my money get taken without anything actually going through?
Re: WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT
