WBShop Warner Archives 4 for $44 + $2.50 Shipping through March 23, 2020 11:59pm PT

Sales Tax applied in all USA states except for Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Moonfleet 13-Aug-2019

Wagon Master 13-Aug-2019

Jezebel 27-Aug-2019

The Witches 27-Aug-2019

V: The Original Miniseries 27-Aug-2019

A Touch Of Class 10-Sep-2019

My Favorite Year 17-Sep-2019

Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s, Vol. 3 17-Sep-2019

Action Jackson 24-Sep-2019

The Letter 24-Sep-2019

The Set-Up 24-Sep-2019

From Beyond The Grave 8-Oct-2019

The Fearless Vampire Killers 15-Oct-2019

Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark 22-Oct-2019

Days Of Wine And Roses 29-Oct-2019

Mr. Nice Guy 29-Oct-2019

Operation Crossbow 12-Nov-2019

The World, the Flesh and the Devil 12-Nov-2019

The Bad and the Beautiful 19-Nov-2019

The Kominsky Method: The Complete First Season Blu-ray 19-Nov-2019

Great Day in the Morning 26-Nov-2019

Teen Titans: The Complete Fifth Season 3-Dec-2019

Teen Titans: The Complete Fourth Season 3-Dec-2019

Teen Titans: The Complete Second Season 3-Dec-2019

Teen Titans: The Complete Third Season 3-Dec-2019

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo 3-Dec-2019

Similar to the November Sale.4 for $44 -- any item beyond the 4th title should be $11 so no reason to force multiples of 4. This includes most DVD and BD single disc titles released through December 2019. I am seeing what appears to be a few excluded titles -- the 3D re-releases from teh Fall, but see the Deep Discount sale I mention at the bottom of the post$2.50 Flat rate shipping, it does appear Free Shipping applies at $150.- 7 x 21.99 titles. If you have several 19.99 titles that changes the number of titlesBDs only -- 214 itemsDVDsUnlike the July and Nov sales I'm not seeing a Multidisc parallel sale so the 2 disc sets like Seven Brides, Superman, and most of the TV sets aren't part of this at least at this point.Deep Discount does have a lot of those sets on sale now plus a 15% off code ( QUEENOFSHARKS ) good through Sunday night at prices similar or better than WBShop's last 40% off sale. It appears most of their better prices are on items released prior to Oct 31, 2019