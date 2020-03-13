Indicator 4 Day Flash Sale
https://www.powerhousefilms.co.uk/collections/sale
Stock update: LE's of Hammer Vol 1, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, See No Evil, The Chase, Five Tall Tales, and The Deadly Affair are now OOP.
Not a very generous offering of LE box sets.
This sale runs for roughly four days: from noon on Friday 13 March 2020 to 23:59 on Monday 16 March 2020 (UK time).
