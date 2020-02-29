DVD Talk Forum

SAE Twilight Time Sale - every Blu-ray 4.95-14.95
SCREEN ARCHIVES ENTERTAINMENT

Approx 220 Blu-rays ranging from 4.95 - 14.95 including the last releases
153 at $14.95
48 at $8.95
18 at $4.95

plus the DVDs $2.50-5

I don't any dates so this could be a Leap Day weekend sale or a longer sale.
So far twilighttime.com hasn't matched the prices, but they could be on a later clock since SAE is based ET.
