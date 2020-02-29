SAE Twilight Time Sale - every Blu-ray 4.95-14.95
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 806
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 6 Posts
SAE Twilight Time Sale - every Blu-ray 4.95-14.95
SCREEN ARCHIVES ENTERTAINMENT
Approx 220 Blu-rays ranging from 4.95 - 14.95 including the last releases
153 at $14.95
48 at $8.95
18 at $4.95
plus the DVDs $2.50-5
I don't any dates so this could be a Leap Day weekend sale or a longer sale.
So far twilighttime.com hasn't matched the prices, but they could be on a later clock since SAE is based ET.
Approx 220 Blu-rays ranging from 4.95 - 14.95 including the last releases
153 at $14.95
48 at $8.95
18 at $4.95
plus the DVDs $2.50-5
I don't any dates so this could be a Leap Day weekend sale or a longer sale.
So far twilighttime.com hasn't matched the prices, but they could be on a later clock since SAE is based ET.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off