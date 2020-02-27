Arrow Video UK Flash Sale - Ends 3/2
Arrow Video UK Flash Sale - Ends 3/2
295 titles.
Note: This is the UK site and a lot titles are region B.
I thought I would post this as they have some Arrow books included in this sale.
Never bought A book from Arrow also I believe the shipping cost has gone up or no longer free after a certain amount.But the shipping cost is not bad on bigger orders.
https://arrowfilms.com/shop/feb-flash-sale-2020/?pi=1
List of region-free titles.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...jNbBU/htmlview
