DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

Arrow Video UK Flash Sale - Ends 3/2

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

Arrow Video UK Flash Sale - Ends 3/2

   
Old 02-27-20, 11:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
JoeySeven's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Paradise
Posts: 1,915
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Arrow Video UK Flash Sale - Ends 3/2
295 titles.
Note: This is the UK site and a lot titles are region B.
I thought I would post this as they have some Arrow books included in this sale.
Never bought A book from Arrow also I believe the shipping cost has gone up or no longer free after a certain amount.But the shipping cost is not bad on bigger orders.


https://arrowfilms.com/shop/feb-flash-sale-2020/?pi=1

List of region-free titles.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...jNbBU/htmlview
Last edited by JoeySeven; 02-27-20 at 11:09 PM.
JoeySeven is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.