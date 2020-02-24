CRITERION FLASH SALE February 25, 2020 Noon ET for 24 HRS

CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting February 25, 2020 Noon ET for 24 HRS



Blu-ray.com Moderator got notice from Criterion rep saying this sale will start tomorrow





Normally this is approx 24 hrs though it often ends up lasting a bit longer and doesn't always get off the mark exactly on time. Extensions have been anywhere from zero to to several hours depending on demand and if the server crashes enough times (Soccer Penalty Time). The extensions have been much shorter or nonexistent the last couple sales as their website has functioned better in general



50% off MSRP (not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, most

things cam back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.

The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient.





Free Shipping at $50 in the Lower 48 US otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $8.95 UPS

Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO -- $6.95 Priority Mail



No International orders other than Canada

Less than 4lbs -- WorldMail/CanadaPost 9.95 1st + 2.95ea added

Over 4lbs -- DHL Express 19.95 1st + 3.95 each additional item

Customs and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customer



Sales Tax has been expanded and now required -- Alabama, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Washington and Washington D.C

New releases included.



Criterion Loyalty program -- $50Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.

If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don;t expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be there next sale.

