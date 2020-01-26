DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

$3 Blu-Rays and $2 DVDs at Movie Outlet Store in Sacramento

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

$3 Blu-Rays and $2 DVDs at Movie Outlet Store in Sacramento

   
Old 01-26-20, 02:51 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 8,571
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
$3 Blu-Rays and $2 DVDs at Movie Outlet Store in Sacramento
This place opened in March and I've kept it a secret since I didn't want others grabbing the good stuff before me, but seeing as I'm out of shelf space I'll post about it. It's located at 5800 Madison Ave, in a strip mall that in the early 90s had a vending machine that rented VHS tapes. Found this TV report on them from last year so you can see what it looks like (underneath that now-outdated news ticker) :

Most are used obviously but I've found many new sealed ones there. I don't know where they come from, they don't buy from the public. Many there have stickers from Savers thrift stores on them, which has no locations in Sacramento. I don't know how they can afford to sell them for so little either. As you can see in the clip they sometimes get complete series box sets and sell those for just $3. They seem to be doing well and have actually talked about opening another location. I've been thinking the prices will go up eventually, and was grabbing what I wanted every few weeks but I'll now just have to put a stop to that. It's kinda funny that we now have no dedicated media stores here to buy new releases at, but we've got this. Got into a conversation there once with a guy who was talking about "everything being digital now", but said "you don't really own" those and still prefers discs.

Anyways, hope this helps someone in the area and would like to see any scores.
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.