$3 Blu-Rays and $2 DVDs at Movie Outlet Store in Sacramento

This place opened in March and I've kept it a secret since I didn't want others grabbing the good stuff before me, but seeing as I'm out of shelf space I'll post about it. It's located at 5800 Madison Ave, in a strip mall that in the early 90s had a vending machine that rented VHS tapes. Found this TV report on them from last year so you can see what it looks like (underneath that now-outdated news ticker) :Most are used obviously but I've found many new sealed ones there. I don't know where they come from, they don't buy from the public. Many there have stickers from Savers thrift stores on them, which has no locations in Sacramento. I don't know how they can afford to sell them for so little either. As you can see in the clip they sometimes get complete series box sets and sell those for just $3. They seem to be doing well and have actually talked about opening another location. I've been thinking the prices will go up eventually, and was grabbing what I wanted every few weeks but I'll now just have to put a stop to that. It's kinda funny that we now have no dedicated media stores here to buy new releases at, but we've got this. Got into a conversation there once with a guy who was talking about "everything being digital now", but said "you don't really own" those and still prefers discs.Anyways, hope this helps someone in the area and would like to see any scores.