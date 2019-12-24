DVD Talk Forum

New VCI Website Is Up Focusing On Blu's

   
Old 12-24-19, 06:21 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 5,211
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
New VCI Website Is Up Focusing On Blu's
A few interesting classic titles, including a forthcoming "4k restoration" of Joan Crawford's Rain; but the prices on the newer titles are $25-$30. I don't see VCI as a boutique label......... Also unsure if they're pressed or burned.

https://www.vcientertainment.com/
