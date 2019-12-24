Film Movement 50% off Holiday Sale ! Fritz Lang's Indian Epic, Sissi Collection and more
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Southern California
Posts: 2,873
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Film Movement 50% off Holiday Sale ! Fritz Lang's Indian Epic, Sissi Collection and more
Most titles are 50% off MSRP (there are some exclusions). Free ship on $100, otherwise it seems to be flat $5. Couldn't find any promotional codes to apply.
https://www.filmmovement.com/search/view-by/blu-ray
Purchased:
'The Great Silence' is $14.98 as is 'Kamikaze'89'
https://www.filmmovement.com/search/view-by/blu-ray
Purchased:
- Fritz Lang's Indian Epic (I did have the individual German releases but this is supposed to be better PQ) - $24.98
- The Sissi Collection - $37.48
- TKO Collection (3 films by Takashi Kitano) - $32.48 (much cheaper than each individually)
- Midaq Alley - $14.98
- Arranged (DVD) - $5.99
'The Great Silence' is $14.98 as is 'Kamikaze'89'
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 5,211
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Film Movement 50% off Holiday Sale ! Fritz Lang's Indian Epic, Sissi Collection and more
Curious on the Lang. Beaver says it is a definite upgrade over the MOC dvd set that I own (which if I remember correctly is quite good for a dvd)
For those who enjoy the genre, this is a very worthwhile film. I do need a better price than $30 shipped before I would bite, though. I might feel different if I didn't already have a quality copy.
For those who enjoy the genre, this is a very worthwhile film. I do need a better price than $30 shipped before I would bite, though. I might feel different if I didn't already have a quality copy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off