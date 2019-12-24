DVD Talk Forum

Film Movement 50% off Holiday Sale ! Fritz Lang's Indian Epic, Sissi Collection and more

   
12-24-19, 05:44 PM
Film Movement 50% off Holiday Sale ! Fritz Lang's Indian Epic, Sissi Collection and more
Most titles are 50% off MSRP (there are some exclusions). Free ship on $100, otherwise it seems to be flat $5. Couldn't find any promotional codes to apply.

https://www.filmmovement.com/search/view-by/blu-ray

Purchased:
  • Fritz Lang's Indian Epic (I did have the individual German releases but this is supposed to be better PQ) - $24.98
  • The Sissi Collection - $37.48
  • TKO Collection (3 films by Takashi Kitano) - $32.48 (much cheaper than each individually)
  • Midaq Alley - $14.98
  • Arranged (DVD) - $5.99

'The Great Silence' is $14.98 as is 'Kamikaze'89'
12-24-19, 06:32 PM
Re: Film Movement 50% off Holiday Sale ! Fritz Lang's Indian Epic, Sissi Collection and more
Curious on the Lang. Beaver says it is a definite upgrade over the MOC dvd set that I own (which if I remember correctly is quite good for a dvd)

For those who enjoy the genre, this is a very worthwhile film. I do need a better price than $30 shipped before I would bite, though. I might feel different if I didn't already have a quality copy.
