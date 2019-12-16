Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray -- Dec 17 through end of December 24, 2019
Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray -- Dec 17 through end of December 24, 2019
Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray Tuesday December 17, 2018 through end of day December 24, 2018
NOTE that most BN close at 6pm local time on Christmas Eve
Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray usually excludes Disney/Marvel/Lucas and sometimes Criterion and those items that are already in 50%+ sales. DVDs have normally been excluded from the December Sale. Criterions do not appear to part of the online sale
Coupons in general and coupon use on these large Sales have been severely restricted lately so for now I'm not expected extra coupons to be accepted though it's never 100% until the sale starts. The online items are marked NO COUPONS
The best deals during this 40% sale in the past have almost always been In-store and store generated Ship to Home orders (orders created from the in-store computer for Home Delivery). Deep deals on direct Web Orders as a rule have been limited at best. Each of the last 3-4 sales have had slightly different rules and things aren't clear yet. I'll update as things are determined.
Note below information -- many of the items that have beeen STH discounted in past sales are not pulled up eligible in the computer based on early reports, so this sale is far more YMMV than in the past if this remain the case
General Rules (Amended)
2) Online -- usually about 2/3 of items have generally been included in past sales. Some studios like Warner Archives are rarely discounted online and virtually never carried in-store, but have been discounted for the store generated ship to home orders (so far only a few of the WAC, and none of the SONY MOD/Universal MOD from Allied Vaughn appear to be elgible). Many people have also found excellent deals on Shout items especially when coupons stack.
Newer release (last 4-8 weeks( and very high profile items often are excluded online.
3) 10% Member discount applies in-store. So far 10% Member Discount for STH orders appears to be applying to all orders
4) Coupons both on-line and in-store are hit or miss and we'll have to wait for reports to come in to see it they're allowed this sale, but I'm betting they will be blocked based on the last 4 months.
5) Preorders aren't usually discounted unless they release during the sale, but the last 2-3 sales people have noticed that some in-store ship-to-home were being listed as 40% off in the computer so it's worth checking.
Re: Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray -- Dec 17 through end of December 24, 2019
10% member for ShiptoHome orders have been applying at least for the early buyers
Coupons mostly aren't working though that's not totatlly unexpected.
The biggest downer seems to be that many of the ShiptoHome items are not pulling up 40% off in the computer. Some of the Warner Archives titles are, but many aren't which
has never happened before other than items that are basically OOS and can't be ordered and a couple one-off items. The same appears to be happening with a lot of the Sony and Universal
pressed MOD titles. This group has been my main sale items for several years in this sale.
Hopefully a first day issue, but if this is a new normal it really hamstrings the sale.
A few of the Scream/Shout titles that have been reported have come up 40% off in the computer for STH orders
Re: Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray -- Dec 17 through end of December 24, 2019
Fantastic! After looking up over a dozen desirable titles from Severin, Kino Lorber, Universal, Sony, Warner, and Shout Factory (five of theirs), I find that exactly NONE of the titles are included in any kind of sale. Other than their occasional Criterion sale, I've found Barnes & Noble to be overpriced on virtually everything and to never include any newer titles that I would ever want to purchase in their "sales". I should have known better than to waste my time checking.
