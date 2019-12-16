Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray -- Dec 17 through end of December 24, 2019

Note below information -- many of the items that have beeen STH discounted in past sales are not pulled up eligible in the computer based on early reports, so this sale is far more YMMV than in the past if this remain the case

Amended)

so far only a few of the WAC, and none of the SONY MOD/Universal MOD from Allied Vaughn appear to be elgible

So far 10% Member Discount for STH orders appears to be applying to all orders

Barnes & Noble 40% Off MSRP Blu-ray usually excludes Disney/Marvel/Lucas and sometimes Criterion and those items that are already in 50%+ sales. DVDs have normally been excluded from the December Sale. Criterions do not appear to part of the online saleCoupons in general and coupon use on these large Sales have been severely restricted lately so for now I'm not expected extra coupons to be accepted though it's never 100% until the sale starts. The online items are marked NO COUPONSThe best deals during this 40% sale in the past have almost always been In-store and store generated Ship to Home orders (orders created from the in-store computer for Home Delivery). Deep deals on direct Web Orders as a rule have been limited at best.General Rules (2) Online -- usually about 2/3 of items have generally been included in past sales. Some studios like Warner Archives are rarely discounted online and virtually never carried in-store, but have been discounted for the store generated ship to home orders (). Many people have also found excellent deals on Shout items especially when coupons stack.Newer release (last 4-8 weeks( and very high profile items often are excluded online.3) 10% Member discount applies in-store.4) Coupons both on-line and in-store are hit or miss and we'll have to wait for reports to come in to see it they're allowed this sale, but I'm betting they will be blocked based on the last 4 months.5) Preorders aren't usually discounted unless they release during the sale, but the last 2-3 sales people have noticed that some in-store ship-to-home were being listed as 40% off in the computer so it's worth checking.