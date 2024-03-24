Frieren Blu-rays/DVDs in other countries?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2024
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Frieren Blu-rays/DVDs in other countries?
Hello,
I've asked on different forums, and I have not received any answers and I wish to have some. So I wish to purchase Frieren on Blu-ray. It'll be my first anime I'll purchase ever. I know it's in Japan. Some of the volumes are anyway. I was just wondering when new anime gets released in other countries.
This is because I don't know if the Japanese version has English subtitles or dubbed and I'm not fluent in Japanese unfortunately, so it'd be a waste of money.
I appreciate the helpful replies!
I've asked on different forums, and I have not received any answers and I wish to have some. So I wish to purchase Frieren on Blu-ray. It'll be my first anime I'll purchase ever. I know it's in Japan. Some of the volumes are anyway. I was just wondering when new anime gets released in other countries.
This is because I don't know if the Japanese version has English subtitles or dubbed and I'm not fluent in Japanese unfortunately, so it'd be a waste of money.
I appreciate the helpful replies!
#2
Anime Talk Contributor / Moderator
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 21,659
Likes: 0
Received 521 Likes on 458 Posts
Re: Frieren Blu-rays/DVDs in other countries?
Crunchyroll has rights to the series. Series also just finished its simulcast https://www.crunchyroll.com/frieren-beyond-journeys-end. When it comes Blu-ray, it's Crunchyroll or no one else. It's also one of the highest rated series in recent years, so I think there is a good chance Crunchyroll will release it on Blu-ray.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off