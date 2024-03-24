Frieren Blu-rays/DVDs in other countries?

Hello,

I've asked on different forums, and I have not received any answers and I wish to have some. So I wish to purchase Frieren on Blu-ray. It'll be my first anime I'll purchase ever. I know it's in Japan. Some of the volumes are anyway. I was just wondering when new anime gets released in other countries.

This is because I don't know if the Japanese version has English subtitles or dubbed and I'm not fluent in Japanese unfortunately, so it'd be a waste of money.

I appreciate the helpful replies!