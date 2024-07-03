DVD Talk Forum

Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68

Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68

   
WTK
Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68
Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68

Famed manga creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68. His family held a private funeral.

Toriyama's family is not accepting gifts, visits, or offerings, and is also not accepting interviews. Bird Studio, Toriyama's design and production studio, are planning to hold a comemmorative gathering in the future.

