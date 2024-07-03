Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68
Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68
http://4NN.cx/.208430
Famed manga creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68. His family held a private funeral.
Toriyama's family is not accepting gifts, visits, or offerings, and is also not accepting interviews. Bird Studio, Toriyama's design and production studio, are planning to hold a comemmorative gathering in the future.
