Gushing Over Magical Girls
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 1,431
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Gushing Over Magical Girls
SYNOPSIS:Hiiragi Utena is a fangirl of magical girls protecting her city and leaps at the chance to join their ranks. But once she transforms, she learns shes a villain who enjoys being a magical-girl-tormenting sadist.
https://www.hidive.com/tv/gushing-over-magical-girls
Trailer:
Last edited by chrisc31; 01-13-24 at 02:36 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off