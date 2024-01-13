DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Anime Talk
Reload this Page >

Gushing Over Magical Girls

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Anime Talk Discuss Anime on DVD & Blu-Ray, CGI animations, Manga and other cool stuff from Japan!

Gushing Over Magical Girls

   
Old 01-13-24, 02:17 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
chrisc31's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 1,431
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Gushing Over Magical Girls
SYNOPSIS:Hiiragi Utena is a fangirl of magical girls protecting her city and leaps at the chance to join their ranks. But once she transforms, she learns shes a villain who enjoys being a magical-girl-tormenting sadist.
via Hidive:
https://www.hidive.com/tv/gushing-over-magical-girls

Trailer:
Clean Opening:
Japanese PV 1
Japanese PV 2
Last edited by chrisc31; 01-13-24 at 02:36 PM.
chrisc31 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Anime Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.