Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2024 Edition
Re: Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2024 Edition
Crunchyroll - January 2024
via Crunchyroll Store:
Bocchi the Rock!: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/30/24
By the Grace of the Gods: Season 2 Collection (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/23/24
Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/30/24
One Piece: Season 13, Voyage 4 (Blu-ray/DVD) - 300 minutes - $44.98 - 1/9/24
The Case Study of Vanitas: Season 1, Part 2 (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/16/24
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (Blu-ray) - 90 minutes - $39.98 - 1/2/24
Japanese with English subtitles
Special Features: Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
Episodes 819 - 830
Special Features: Textless Opening Song "Hope"
Special Features: Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
Includes art card (based on packaging shot)
Special Features: Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
