Anime Talk

Old 10-16-23, 07:30 PM
WTK
Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2024 Edition
::: to be updated :::
Old 10-16-23, 07:30 PM
WTK
Re: Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2024 Edition
Crunchyroll - January 2024

via Crunchyroll Store:

Bocchi the Rock!: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/30/24
Japanese with English subtitles

Special Features: Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
By the Grace of the Gods: Season 2 Collection (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/23/24
Special Features: Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/30/24
Special Features: Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
One Piece: Season 13, Voyage 4 (Blu-ray/DVD) - 300 minutes - $44.98 - 1/9/24
Episodes 819 - 830

Special Features: Textless Opening Song "Hope"
The Case Study of Vanitas: Season 1, Part 2 (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $69.98 - 1/16/24
Special Features: Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (Blu-ray) - 90 minutes - $39.98 - 1/2/24
Includes art card (based on packaging shot)

Special Features: Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening and Ending Songs
