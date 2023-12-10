DVD Talk Forum

Dragonball Z Daima Fall 2024

Anime Talk

Dragonball Z Daima Fall 2024

   
10-12-23, 12:48 PM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,456
Received 750 Likes on 553 Posts
Dragonball Z Daima Fall 2024
Reports coming out from NYCC. New DBZ series coming next year. Trailer should be out soon.

https://comicbook.com/anime/news/dra...ime-announced/
Last edited by Noonan; 10-12-23 at 12:53 PM.
10-12-23, 12:54 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 42,777
Received 1,686 Likes on 1,301 Posts
Re: Dragonball Z Daima Fall 2024
I was like "cool" until the "everyone turned into kids" thing. I mean I know it's intentional but who asked for a spiritual successor to GT?
Anime Talk

