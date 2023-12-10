Dragonball Z Daima Fall 2024
Reports coming out from NYCC. New DBZ series coming next year. Trailer should be out soon.
https://comicbook.com/anime/news/dra...ime-announced/
Dragonball Z Daima Fall 2024
I was like "cool" until the "everyone turned into kids" thing. I mean I know it's intentional but who asked for a spiritual successor to GT?
