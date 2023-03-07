Suicide Squad Isekai (DC original anime via Warner Bros. Japan x WIT STUDIO)

***Studio Wit announced DC original Anime titled "Suicide Squad Isekai"Hiroyuki Omori states "After our big success on Batman Ninja, we decided to take on this series"Staff on the project:Director: Eri Osada, Screenplay: Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara Character design draft: Akira AmanoMore Info about the anime:Writer Nagatsuki says "Who has ever thought about mixing these two? But this is sure to be a dream project. Crazy villains go on a rampage in ISEKAI! It’s nothing more, nothing less, and it can’t be anything else"A teaser visual from Suicide Squad Isekai drawn by Akira Amano (Psycho Pass) featuring Harley Quinn with a black crown that reads Suicide Squad.(We should see it here on twitter shortly)First look at Harley Quinn & JokerOmori confirmed that Harley Quinn will be leading the storyDirector Osada confirms "This project is taking place in both Gotham City and Isekai world"- They played with visual techniques to create contrast in those two realms. "Because it is Isekai, I got the express permission for DC characters to use magic."