Suicide Squad Isekai (DC original anime via Warner Bros. Japan x WIT STUDIO)
***
Studio Wit announced DC original Anime titled "Suicide Squad Isekai"
Hiroyuki Omori states "After our big success on Batman Ninja, we decided to take on this series"
Staff on the project:
Director: Eri Osada, Screenplay: Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara Character design draft: Akira Amano
More Info about the anime:
Writer Nagatsuki says "Who has ever thought about mixing these two? But this is sure to be a dream project. Crazy villains go on a rampage in ISEKAI! It’s nothing more, nothing less, and it can’t be anything else"
A teaser visual from Suicide Squad Isekai drawn by Akira Amano (Psycho Pass) featuring Harley Quinn with a black crown that reads Suicide Squad.
(We should see it here on twitter shortly)
First look at Harley Quinn & Joker
Omori confirmed that Harley Quinn will be leading the story
Director Osada confirms "This project is taking place in both Gotham City and Isekai world"
- They played with visual techniques to create contrast in those two realms. "Because it is Isekai, I got the express permission for DC characters to use magic."
Suicide Squad ISEKAI Official Announcement Trailer / アニメ「異世界スーサイド・スクワッド」制作決定PV
Warner Bros. Japan × WIT STUDIO
全世界驚愕‼日本発‼
DC原作 新作オリジナルアニメーション‼
DC's Harley Quinn and The Joker have been ISEKAI!?
Suicide Squad rampages onto the stage of ISEKAI!
A new original animation from Japan!
The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!
ハーレイ・クイン、ジョーカー、DCコミックスの悪党（ヴィラン）共が″異世界″に⁉
決死部隊＝スーサイド・スクワッドがISEKAIを舞台に大暴れ‼ MUSOU‼
日本発新作オリジナルアニメーション、
最強の布陣で世界に贈る最狂の異世界″暴″険ファンタジー、堂々開幕‼
♡MAIN STAFF♡
Director: Eri Osada
Screenplay: Tappei Nagatsuki, Eiji Umehara
Character Design Draft: Akira Amano
Character Design: Naoto Hosoda
Music: Kenichiro Suehiro
Animation Production: WIT STUDIO
Produced by: Warner Bros. Japan
♡メインスタッフ情報♡
監督：長田絵里
シリーズ構成・脚本：長月達平 梅原英司
キャラクターデザイン原案：天野 明
キャラクターデザイン：細田直人
音楽：末廣健一郎
アニメーション制作：WIT STUDIO
プロデュース：Warner Bros. Japan
▼Suicide Squad ISEKAI Offcial HP / 「異世界スーサイド・スクワッド」公式サイト
https://suicidesquad-isekai.com
English Twitter ＠DCOffcial
Japanese Twitter ＠dc_jp
Suicide Squad ISEKAI | Announcement | DC
Suicide Squad rampages into Japanese anime in SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI, an all-new original anime series collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio!
