Manga: Viz launches new manga subscription service (separate from Shonen Jump)

Caveat that this is going to sound like a plug but it's not, I just love manga and this is pretty exciting.So yesterday Viz (the most prominent English language manga translator) announced a new subscription service for the manga that they license/publish.They already had a subscription service for Shonen Jump (and associated) titles. They raised the price for that one to 2.99 a month which was still a killer deal: you basically got weekly releases, simultaneous with Japan, of most of the Weekly Shonen Jump titles and others (stuff like My Hero Academia, Mashle, Black Clover, One Piece, etc. and monthly Chainsaw Man, Boruto, Dragon Ball Super, etc.), all the backissues, all the backissues of past series, and more.This new subscription (1.99 a month) is separate and is a lot more diverse than typical shonen (though it also has shonen titles as well. It's got a lot of things that have had recent anime or live action adaptations as well, like:Rumiko Takahashi works (Urusei Yatsura, Ranma 1/2, Maison Ikkoku, Mao)Komi Can't CommunicateDetective Conan/Case Closed (like over 1000 chapters)Goodnight PunpunTekkon KinkreetNanaZom 100Alice in BorderlandFushigi YuugiMagiAll the simulpub stuff is basically free to read for the latest chapters, just like Shonen Jump so if you're all caught up and just want to read the new stuff as it comes out that's basically free.It doesn't replace physical volumes for a lot of people but if you've ever wanted to try manga out, this is a fantastic (though obviously not all-encompassing) selection.