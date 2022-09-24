DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Anime Talk
Reload this Page >

New Rurouni Kenshin TV series (2023)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Anime Talk Discuss Anime on DVD & Blu-Ray, CGI animations, Manga and other cool stuff from Japan!

New Rurouni Kenshin TV series (2023)

   
Old 09-24-22, 12:05 AM
  #1  
WTK
Anime Talk Contributor / Moderator
Thread Starter
 
WTK's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 19,394
Likes: 0
Received 340 Likes on 299 Posts
New Rurouni Kenshin TV series (2023)
New Rurouni Kenshin anime TV series is coming 2023. Anime will re-adapt main manga series.

https://rurouni-kenshin.com/



Last edited by WTK; 09-24-22 at 12:12 AM.
WTK is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Anime Talk
View Next Unread
Unreleased Licensed U.S. Anime Properties

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.