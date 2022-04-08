Crunchyroll closes deal to acquire Right Stuf

Quote:

UPDATE # 33



Updates on Today's Crunchyroll News!



Hello everyone!



You might have heard the news today that Right Stuf Anime (and by extension, Nozomi Entertainment) has been acquired by Crunchyroll! Some of you have expressed concerns about what this might mean for the Dirty Pair Kickstarter.



I want to reassure you that everything for this project is still being handled by the Nozomi team, and nothing about the dub or the Blu-ray release will be affected by this acquisition.



Also, fulfillment of all Kickstarter rewards will continue to be handled by Right Stuf Anime, the same as all our previous Kickstarter projects.



We will have more updates on the progress of the dub coming soon, so please look forward to it!





Sincerely,



Shawne Kleckner



CEO