Crunchyroll closes deal to acquire anime superstore Right Stuf

Quote:

We are excited to announce that Right Stuf has joined the Crunchyroll family! Together, we'll deliver new anime experiences and provide fans with a premiere anime shopping destination.We remain customer-first and our commitment to customer service is unwavering! The Right Stuf shopping experience, 'collectible' level product packaging and best-in-class service you've come to expect will continue.Like chocolate and peanut butter, Right Stuf and Crunchyroll will be even better together. Right Stuf will remain open and ready to serve you with the best anime, manga, figures, and more!There should be no changes to ordering from RightStufAnime, unless you are looking to buy Erotica products. Please check here for our Erotica products FAQ.Branding changes have not been determined at this time. No need to update any bookmarks!Not immediately but stay tuned for exciting new products, features, benefits and more!Right Stuf will continue to provide the same wide variety of products we have been offering for 35 years, with the exception of Erotica products.Yes! Orders will continue to be processed and fulfilled by Right Stuf as usual. See current policy here. If your product contains Erotica items, those orders will be transferred. Please see the section of the FAQ on Erotica products here.Your membership will continue to provide the same benefits, but with the combined organization we are looking to expand all of our loyalty offerings. Stay tuned!All of these options will remain on the RightStufAnime Store. If you are buying Erotica items, XYZ may have their own offerings. We will work with Route to cover all orders which are transferred to XYZ.No changes! Please see current return policy and details here.Right Stuf and Crunchyroll stores will continue to operate separately for the moment, and any returns should be made to the store where the item was purchased.Right Stuf and Crunchyroll stores will continue to operate separately for the moment, so gift cards will only be honored by the store where the gift card was purchased. If you have a Right Stuf gift card, it's waiting for you to put it to work!Not yet but we are designing lots of new Crunchyroll subscriber benefits that will include Right Stuf! Be sure to sign up for our newsletter for the latest updates.