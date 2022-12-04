Questions about "Anime Supremacy" - novel by Mizuki Tsujimura
Anime Supremacy is a novel about women in the anime industry and its by Mizuki Tsujimura. It was published in 2014 with an English translation coming out in 2017. Id never heard of it until I noticed it on the shelf at Kinokuniya Books last week and began thumbing through it and immediately realized its a must-read. Im about halfway through it and its filled with insider details on the tough decisions involved in conceiving, making, marketing and promoting a successful anime TV series. If youre looking for a critique of the industry and its practices you wont really find that here. But if you love anime and enjoy reading about how its made, then you might want to check it out. Im fascinated by it and taking a lot of notes on it for further research.
Has anyone here read it?
Im unable to find much info about the author, Mizuki Tsujimura, in English. She writes mystery novels and books for children. If she ever worked in the anime industry before writing this book, theres no indication of it. Id really like to know how she learned all these details. She wrote the screenplay for one of the Doraemon anime features (2019), but that was five years after this book was published and that seems to be her only anime credit. One of her books was recently adapted for anime and this book will soon see a live-action film version.
I have more questions, but Ill wait till I finish reading it.
