Questions about "Anime Supremacy" - novel by Mizuki Tsujimura

Anime Supremacy is a novel about women in the anime industry and its by Mizuki Tsujimura. It was published in 2014 with an English translation coming out in 2017. Id never heard of it until I noticed it on the shelf at Kinokuniya Books last week and began thumbing through it and immediately realized its a must-read. Im about halfway through it and its filled with insider details on the tough decisions involved in conceiving, making, marketing and promoting a successful anime TV series. If youre looking for a critique of the industry and its practices you wont really find that here. But if you love anime and enjoy reading about how its made, then you might want to check it out. Im fascinated by it and taking a lot of notes on it for further research.Has anyone here read it?Im unable to find much info about the author, Mizuki Tsujimura, in English. She writes mystery novels and books for children. If she ever worked in the anime industry before writing this book, theres no indication of it. Id really like to know how she learned all these details. She wrote the screenplay for one of the Doraemon anime features (2019), but that was five years after this book was published and that seems to be her only anime credit. One of her books was recently adapted for anime and this book will soon see a live-action film version.I have more questions, but Ill wait till I finish reading it.