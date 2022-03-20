DVD Talk Forum

Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix)

Anime Talk

Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix)

   
Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix)



"Power is everything." Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage - The King of Iron Fist Tournament.



Saw this trailer posted the other day. I don't think there would be much interest in this in regular TV Talk. No one there talks anime. Seems only appropriate to post this here for the very few who do watch it.
