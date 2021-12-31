Urusei Yatsura (2022 TV series)
Urusei Yatsura (2022 TV series)
New anime TV series coming 2022.
https://uy-allstars.com/
https://twitter.com/uy_allstars
via noitaminA YouTube channel:
EDIT: http://4NN.cx/.181156
The official website for the new television anime of Rumiko Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura manga ended its countdown timer on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. (Friday at 11:00 p.m. EST) with a teaser promotional video. The teaser announces the anime's voice cast and staff. The anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and run for four cours or a full year, although not necessarily consecutively. The "first season" will premiere in 2022.
Sumire Uesaka will voice Lum, and Hiroshi Kamiya will voice Ataru Moroboshi.
Hideya Takahashi (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin) and Yasuhiro Kimura (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team) are directing the anime at david production, and Yuuko Kakihara is overseeing the series scripts. Naoyuki Asano is designing the characters.
The anime will air in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV and other channels in 2022.
