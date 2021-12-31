HIDIVE $23.99/yr (50% Off) - 12/31/21 only
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
HIDIVE $23.99/yr (50% Off) - 12/31/21 only
HIDIVE annual membership is on sale today for $23.99 (50% Off). It expires at midnight.
They've got some series, movies, and OVAs that aren't available on CR or FUNI. They've also got lots of dub versions.
https://www.hidive.com/signup?campaign=bye2021
