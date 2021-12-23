DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Anime Talk
Reload this Page >

Anime Features dominate 2021 boxoffice in Japan

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Anime Talk Discuss Anime on DVD & Blu-Ray, CGI animations, Manga and other cool stuff from Japan!

Anime Features dominate 2021 boxoffice in Japan

   
Old 12-23-21, 06:52 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,161
Received 120 Likes on 88 Posts
Anime Features dominate 2021 boxoffice in Japan
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/l...fb088cc28c6e4c

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

by Mark Schilling

Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time as the years top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Annos Studio Khara, it is the fourth and final film in his Rebuild of Evangelion film series, which is part of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise.

All of the top-three earning films in Japan this year are animations, including number two Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ($67.5 million), the latest iteration of the Detective Conan teen-detective mystery franchise. Third was Belle ($58 million), a sci-fi fantasy by anime maestro Hosoda Mamoru. This is only the second time since 2000 that anime titles have dominated the top three.
Ash Ketchum is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Anime Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.