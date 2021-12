Anime Features dominate 2021 boxoffice in Japan

Quote:

Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the fourth and final film in his “Rebuild of Evangelion” film series, which is part of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise.All of the top-three earning films in Japan this year are animations, including number two “” ($67.5 million), the latest iteration of the “Detective Conan” teen-detective mystery franchise. Third was “” ($58 million), a sci-fi fantasy by anime maestro. This is only the second time since 2000 that anime titles have dominated the top three.