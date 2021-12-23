Anime Features dominate 2021 boxoffice in Japan
Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominatesby Mark Schilling
Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time as the years top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Annos Studio Khara, it is the fourth and final film in his Rebuild of Evangelion film series, which is part of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise.
All of the top-three earning films in Japan this year are animations, including number two Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ($67.5 million), the latest iteration of the Detective Conan teen-detective mystery franchise. Third was Belle ($58 million), a sci-fi fantasy by anime maestro Hosoda Mamoru. This is only the second time since 2000 that anime titles have dominated the top three.
