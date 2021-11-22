Anime based Audiobooks; Yen On

I just noticed Yen Press started making Audiobooks from Novels, I never bought any Novels based on Animes I like because I hate reading. last night I bought Sword Art Online volume 1 Audiobook and I am already about half done, I find it very well done and its a plus the narrator is the VA from the anime. I will definitely buy more Audiobooks thats based on animes I like. I do buy certain Manga's but not many, I think I would buy more Audiobooks then I currently buy Manga's