Questions about Manga published in U.S.
Questions about Manga published in U.S.
I'm trying to recall when manga publishers in the U.S. (Viz, Tokyopop, et al) first began publishing English-language manga flipped so they can be read right to left, Japanese-style. I have a bunch of traditional comic book-format manga from the 1990s and the only issues that are flipped are Dragon Ball Z. #1 is dated September 1999. Were any manga releases flipped earlier than that?
Also, the earliest manga releases I have in English are Barefoot Gen (published 1989 by Penguin Books) and Nausicaa (published 1990 by Viz), each of which was reprinted in different editions later in the 1990s. Anything else from that far back? This is not counting the four manga stories featured in Frederik L. Schodt's "Manga! Manga! The World of Japanese Comics" (Kodansha, 1983).
Thanks.
