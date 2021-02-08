Re: How Much Does It Cost to License Anime Series?

I saw that on Twitter today. I knew it wasnt cheap but half a mil per episode for the top tier stuff is just, wow.



Its easy to see why distributors can get shy about certain genres and not wanting to bother with certain titles. I feel like there could be ways of splitting the costs to get something out there but if didnt find an audience then the distributor and the owner would likely end up in court fighting over payments.



I wonder how cheap Ghost Stories was

