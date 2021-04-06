original DragonBall - why aren't there line judges at the Tenkaichi?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 14,964
Received 362 Likes on 273 Posts
original DragonBall - why aren't there line judges at the Tenkaichi?
We're almost done with the original DragonBall, we're at the third and apparently final Tenkaichi tournament and something occurred to me: why aren't there any line judges or refs? The blond guy with sunglasses seems to do double duty as announcer and referee. Surely an event of this magnitude would have a whole team of judges? Right?
#2
Re: original DragonBall - why aren't there line judges at the Tenkaichi?
There are other officials though:
My guess is that it's usually only two fighters at a time and it's a raised platform so it's not that hard to see when someone rings out, right?
My guess is that it's usually only two fighters at a time and it's a raised platform so it's not that hard to see when someone rings out, right?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off