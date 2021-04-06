DVD Talk Forum

original DragonBall - why aren't there line judges at the Tenkaichi?

original DragonBall - why aren't there line judges at the Tenkaichi?

   
original DragonBall - why aren't there line judges at the Tenkaichi?
We're almost done with the original DragonBall, we're at the third and apparently final Tenkaichi tournament and something occurred to me: why aren't there any line judges or refs? The blond guy with sunglasses seems to do double duty as announcer and referee. Surely an event of this magnitude would have a whole team of judges? Right?
Re: original DragonBall - why aren't there line judges at the Tenkaichi?
There are other officials though:

My guess is that it's usually only two fighters at a time and it's a raised platform so it's not that hard to see when someone rings out, right?
