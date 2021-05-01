DVD Talk Forum

trying to find Sword are online DVDs in region 2 English DUB need help

Old 01-05-21, 08:05 AM
trying to find Sword are online DVDs in region 2 English DUB need help
Where can I find to buy (with exact links to each item) all the sword art online dvds so far release containing english DUB audio there are so many sword art online products & dvd split into different parts it is quite frankly confusing

I am looking for

Season one full on dvd/blu ray
Season two full on dvd/blu ray
all of the movies on dvd/blu ray (cant remember what ones there are)
alicisation series on dvd/blu ray
first half of war of the underworld on dvd/blu ray (dont think second half has been release with english dub yet)

any of the movies I might be missing (if there are anymore)
