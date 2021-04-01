One Piece: 1st global character popularity contest

I realize it's not too big here, but One Piece just reached it's 1000th chapter. Surprisingly (to me) they put in a huge full color ad in the NYT along with an article about the first global popularity contest:Popularity contest in english:I've been rewatching the first few seasons with my kids (first time for them) and while it's painstakingly slow at times they love it. I'm trying to get my daughter to catch up to the current arc in the SJ app but 1000 chapters is a lot to go through...Netflix is still producing the upcoming live action TV show (from the US).