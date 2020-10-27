DVD Talk Forum

Netflix - Blood of Zeus (HD/Dolby Vision)

Netflix - Blood of Zeus (HD/Dolby Vision)

   
10-27-20, 12:44 PM
Netflix - Blood of Zeus (HD/Dolby Vision)

Season 1 is live on Netflix and all episodes are available. Looks awesome. Same animation studio that did the Castlevania show.



