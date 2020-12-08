DVD Talk Forum

08-12-20, 10:29 PM
Moderator
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 11,294
Received 117 Likes on 87 Posts
Crunchyroll For Sale
If you've got $1,500,000,000 you can buy Crunchyroll. WarnerMedia is trying to sell it off.

Sony is a potential buyer. They already own Funimation.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...l-sale-1307157

WarnerMedia is looking to offload anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll, and Sony is among the interested acquirers, according to a source with knowledge of the talks.

The 14-year-old service passed 3 million subscribers in late July, up from 2 million at the end of 2018. That's about the same amount of retail subscribers that WarnerMedia's 2-month-old HBO Max has attracted.

But despite Crunchyroll's relative success for a niche streamer, WarnerMedia parent company AT&T has been looking to reduce its debt load. As such, the source says that new WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar wants to sell any assets that aren't core to the entertainment company's business.

WarnerMedia's streaming bet has been placed on HBO Max, which launched at the end of May to offer a broad catalog of programming from across the company's networks and studios. Crunchyroll has a brand tile on the app, where it curates a selection of anime programming but has also remained a stand-alone subscription service. In a recent interview with Deadline, general manager Joanne Waage said "the goals is to fuel both" services.

A deal for Crunchyroll would add to Sony's existing Funimation anime business, but the source says that Sony's offer is less than what WarnerMedia was hoping to fetch for the company. The Information, which first reported on the sales talks, said WarnerMedia's asking price for Crunchyroll is $1.5 billion.
08-12-20, 10:38 PM
WTK
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 16,146
Likes: 0
Received 22 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: Crunchyroll For Sale
https://www.theinformation.com/artic...ng-crunchyroll (May 5)

AT&T Had Talks About Selling Crunchyroll

AT&T’s WarnerMedia has had discussions about selling Crunchyroll, a streaming service that specializes in Japanese anime, according to people familiar with the matter.

Possible buyers include Sony, which owns a rival anime service called Funimation and which has had discussions with WarnerMedia in recent months. There are no active negotiations at the moment, however, according to people familiar with the situation. It is possible the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed WarnerMedia’s sale efforts.

***

https://variety.com/2020/digital/new...ony-1234733441

WarnerMedia Looking to Sell Crunchyroll Anime-Streaming Service for at Least $1 Billion

WarnerMedia is looking to offload Crunchyroll, its anime subscription-streaming service — with an asking price of at least $1 billion — as parent company AT&T seeks to pay down debt — sources tell Variety. One of the potential buyers is Sony Pictures Entertainment, which operates the competing Funimation service.

WarnerMedia’s move to sell Crunchyroll was previously reported by The Information, which said the media company wanted $1.5 billion for the streamer. But a source familiar with WarnerMedia’s plans said that was much higher than the company is expecting to get for Crunchyroll, which is being pitched to additional buyers besides Sony.

Reps for WarnerMedia, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment declined to comment.
