Netlfix - Sol Levante (HDR/Dolby Atmos)

There is a 4-minute promotional film on Netflix and if you're compliant looks and sounds fucking fantastic!Behind-the-scenes:It's only a 4-minute clip on Netflix, so be warned. It's a demo, more or less, so here's hoping that Netflix makes it a full feature or series. Ignore the social media comments, because haters gonna hate.EDIT - Any mod care to fix the title - I misspelled Netflix.