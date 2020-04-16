Netlfix - Sol Levante (HDR/Dolby Atmos)
There is a 4-minute promotional film on Netflix and if you're compliant looks and sounds fucking fantastic!
Behind-the-scenes:
It's only a 4-minute clip on Netflix, so be warned. It's a demo, more or less, so here's hoping that Netflix makes it a full feature or series. Ignore the social media comments, because haters gonna hate.
EDIT - Any mod care to fix the title - I misspelled Netflix.
