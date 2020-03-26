DVD Talk Forum

Bruce Willis as live-action Doraemon in Japanese commercial

Bruce Willis as live-action Doraemon in Japanese commercial

   
03-26-20
WTK
Anime Talk Contributor / Moderator
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 15,723
Bruce Willis as live-action Doraemon in Japanese commercial

https://www.crunchyroll.com/anime-ne...in-live-action
In a surprising turn of events, the futurist robot from the future (and beloved kid's icon), Doraemon, has gotten a new live-action actor to play him, none other than John McClane himself, Bruce Willis. Willis will be appearing in a range of commercials for the telecom giant, including one with the famous Softbank dog which launched a week ago to tease the campaign.

Sadly, we don't get to hear Bruce Willis' own take on the classic Doraemon voice, as he's dubbed over into Japanese.

The new commercial for Softbank's 5G mobile service, which launches in Japan on March 27 inside the ongoing "5G is Doraemon?" campaign, has Willis playing the blue anime character and crashing the lunch of the Shirato family, who have been used in the promotions prior.
03-26-20
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 28,707
fujishig
Amazing.
